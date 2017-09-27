Three accused Brentwood Academy assailants deny all allegations

By SARAH GRACE TAYLOR

Three former Brentwood Academy students, named as RG, J.D. and D.G. in the a lawsuit filed against them, Brentwood Academy and several individual administrators of the school, denied allegations of sexual assault on Monday.

Following a lawsuit filed by a former BA student and his mother (John and Jane Doe respectively) claiming that the defendants assaulted John Doe on numerous occasions on campus, the defendants filed responses Monday denying all charges.

In the responses, R.G., J.D. and D.G. deny counts of battery, assault, infliction of emotional distress, injury or damage by a juvenile and false imprisonment.

The defendants also ask that the court dismiss the case and award the defense their legal fees.

The accused assailants responded after BA and its named administrators each filed responses denying accusations of neglect earlier this month.

In the original $30 million lawsuit alleges that then-12-year-old Doe was assaulted by the boys in the BA locker room.

According to the lawsuit, on four separate occasions in January and February of 2015, the following assault took place against John Doe as described in the complaint:

R.G. sodomized and orally raped John Doe while C.M. and C.D. alternated restraining the plaintiff and blocking the doors to the locker room. R.G. allegedly told the basketball team that he had “f—– that boy in the a– and stuck a Gatorade bottle in him.”

According to the lawsuit, Headmaster Curtis Masters, a defendant in the case, reportedly told the mother he thought it was “boys being boys.” He also said he could not “investigate each of those [incidents] and run a school.”

The lawsuit states that later on, Masters told John Doe that “everything in God’s kingdom happens for a reason.”

Law enforcement and the Department of Children Services are investigating the incidents.

This is a developing story.

To contact Sarah Grace Taylor, email her at sarahgrace.taylor@homepagemediagroup.com.