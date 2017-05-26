Three day trips to take this summer: Nashville, Chattanooga, Lexington

PHOTO: Chattanooga’s Walnut Street Bridge is the world’s longest pedestrian bridge // Photo by Ashley Coker

By ASHLEY COKER

It is summertime, and everyone is itching to get out of town. With these three easy day trips, it is possible to hit to the road without breaking the bank, blowing through vacation time or boarding the family pet.

Each destination will be broken down into three activities, intended to be completed in one day on a moderate budget.

1. Nashville, Tennessee

It may be just down the road, but Nashville has plenty to offer tourists and natives alike. Between busy work schedules and keeping up a social life, it is easy to overlook all Tennessee’s crown jewel has to offer. Now is the time to slow down and take it all in.

Bonus: It is possible to be home and in bed by 10 p.m.

For starters: Nashville Farmer’s Market

The Nashville Farmer’s Market is the stuff of legends. It not only features a bustling outdoor market, but a merchant house boasting 16 local restaurants and specialty shops. It also doubles as a flea market on the weekends.

The NFM is a one-stop shop for authentic Asian cuisine, a wide array of vegetables, handmade home goods and even a Jenis Splendid Ice Creams fix.

Next up: The Belcourt Theatre

The Belcourt Theatre is the only place in Nashville to catch an independent or classic film. Grabbing a movie becomes an experience to remember in the non-profit cinema.

The Belcourt shows movies 365 days a year, and while their brilliant Indie choices are not to be missed, the midnight showings of ’80s cult movies have become a staple.

Ticket purchases help support the Mobile Movie Theatre, which brings inspiring films to Nashville’s children. Go see Die Hard in the middle of the night. It is for charity.

While in Hillsboro Village, stop by Fido for lunch and a caffeine fix. The Local Latte is talked about in reverent tones in some social circles. Not to mention, each table also features a picture of an adoptable dog.

Final destination: Mercy Lounge

A guide to Nashville would not be a guide to Nashville if it did not include tunes. Fortunate for some but not all, cowboy boots are not required.

Centrally located on Cannery Row, Mercy Lounge is a bit of grab bag. They host a mix of local and national artists across several genres, usually with an indie twist. The venue is small, offering all the intimacy of a typical bar show, but with a much better sound system.

2. Chattanooga, Tennessee

Dubbed “America’s Dirtiest City” by Walter Cronkite in 1969, Chattanooga has remade itself into the only two-time winner of Outside Magazine’s “Best Town Ever.” Just like the city itself, its residents ooze strength and resilience.



If you find yourself visiting the Best Town Ever, skip the overpriced tourist attractions, and hit up these local havens.

For starters: NorthShore

The NorthShore encompasses Coolidge Park, Renaissance Park and the ultra-trendy Frazier Avenue. It is by far the most pedestrian-friendly nook of the city, with the two parks spilling into one another and over 30 local businesses on one stretch of roadway.

Grab a lavender and honey latte from Milk & Honey, pick up a quirky souvenir made by a local artisan at Blue Skies and grab lunch from the city’s only vegan café (also widely approved of by omnivores), Cashew.

If the trip is timed just right, Spill The Beans, a coffee truck serving up Café-level lattes for McDonald’s prices, will be parked just outside the entrance to Cashew. Top off the day with some more caffeine and a ride on Coolidge Park’s charming carousel.

Next up: The Block

Located in Chattanooga’s Riverfront District, the Block is a multi-purpose urban center that houses Rock/Creek, Chattz Coffee and Wine Bar and High Point Climbing and Fitness.

Rock climbing is one of the city’s most popular activities, and High Point offers a place for climbers of all abilities to take to the rocks, including children and first-timers. Don’t worry about the heights, the wine bar is just a few steps away.

Bonus: All High Point day passes include a free yoga class.

Final destination: Walnut Street Bridge

Walnut Street Bridge is the world’s longest pedestrian bridge, measuring almost half a mile one way.

The bridge connects Downtown Chattanooga and the NorthShore, and is a go-to place for locals to take a morning jog or an after dinner stroll, usually with a playful pup in tow.

Besides being a great place to walk off your dessert, Walnut Street Bridge offer the best view of the city at sunset, so pack the camera.



The best things in life (and Chattanooga) really are free.

3. Louisville, Kentucky

Kentucky’s largest city sits just a few hours up the interstate. While it has plenty to offer bourbon enthusiasts and horse-racing fans, it also caters to history fiends and families with children.

Get a taste of everything Louisville is known for at a mixture of popular and off-the-beaten path attractions.

For starters: The Parklands at Floyds Fork

For nature enthusiasts and families with kids who need to burn off some energy after a few hours in the car, nothing beats The Parklands at Floyds Fork.

The immaculately landscaped public park offers miles of jogging and biking trails, plenty of open play area, fishing, canoeing and a community garden.

No matter what outdoor activity someone is into, they can do it here.

Next up: Waverly Hills Sanatorium

Calling fans of all things creepy, Waverly Hills served as a sanatorium in the early 20th century and was then converted into a tuberculosis (TB) hospital until the discovery of an antibiotic to cure TB in 1961. It was converted into a geriatric hospital until it was closed by the state and abandoned in 1981. Naturally, it is widely assumed to be haunted.

Waverly Hills will not only delight people who love all things that go bump in the night, though. There is also something there for history fiends who enjoy watching a once broken building come back to life.

Two hour public tours are offered for guests ages 10 and up. Those over 18 also have the option of completing a six hour paranormal investigation.

Final destination: Evan Williams Bourbon Experience

A trip to Louisville is not complete without copious amounts of bourbon, and there is nothing like tasting a piece of history at Kentucky’s oldest commercial distiller. Tasting are encouraged during guided tours of Evan Williams distillery.

The distillery is located on Downtown Louisville’s Whiskey Row, making it easy to continue the party or chow down on some classic Southern cuisine to top off the night at Merle’s Whiskey Kitchen.

