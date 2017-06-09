Three men charged in reverse prostitution sting in Franklin

BY A.J. DUGGER III

Franklin Police Flex Officers and Vice Detectives on Thursday and charged three suspected patrons of prostitution in a “John” sting.

The undercover officers arranged to meet sex-seeking suspects by using an Internet site often used by prostitutes and Johns.

The three suspects arrived at an undisclosed Franklin hotel and offered a police informant cash for sexual favors. The three suspects were each charged with Patronizing Prostitution. One of the suspects was charged for physically assaulting the police informant. The suspects have a court date of June 22, 2017 at 1 pm.

According to a statement by The Franklin Police Department, the following individuals were charged today with patronizing prostitution.

1. Norman Leeper of Nashville | Patronizing Prostitution and Simple Assault

2. Surendra Kumar of Brentwood | Patronizing Prostitution

3. Charles Griffeth of Goodlettsville | Patronizing Prostitution