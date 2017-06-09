June 09, 2017

Three men charged in reverse prostitution sting in Franklin

BY A.J. DUGGER III

Franklin Police Flex Officers and Vice Detectives on Thursday and charged three suspected patrons of prostitution in a “John” sting.

The undercover officers arranged to meet sex-seeking suspects by using an Internet site often used by prostitutes and Johns.

The three suspects arrived at an undisclosed Franklin hotel and offered a police informant cash for sexual favors. The three suspects were each charged with Patronizing Prostitution. One of the suspects was charged for physically assaulting the police informant. The suspects have a court date of June 22, 2017 at 1 pm.

According to a statement by The Franklin Police Department, the following individuals were charged today with patronizing prostitution.

1. Norman Leeper of Nashville | Patronizing Prostitution and Simple Assault

2. Surendra Kumar of Brentwood | Patronizing Prostitution

3. Charles Griffeth of Goodlettsville | Patronizing Prostitution

