Three students get perfect ACT scores

By WCS InFocus

Three Williamson County School students earned a perfect 36 on the ACT on their third time taking the test, used by colleges and universities in the admissions and financial aid process.

Ravenwood High junior Stacey Xiang, Independence High junior Tyler Hart and Brentwood High sophomore Namrah Ajmal all aced their most recent ACT test.

Despite the same result, each student found out about their perfect score in their own unique way.

“My mom sent me a picture and I hadn’t looked at it, but my sister had and she told her friends,” Ajmal said. “I have a class with them and they

walked in and congratulated me. I was so confused, but then we had a fire drill and I checked on my phone and was so excited.”

Hart said he was at a Power Monday when he saw his score on line and his first thought was to call his parents.

“I just called my parents and was freaking out,” Hart said. “My mom was actually on the treadmill running so she was actually out of breath, but my dad was really excited about it.”

All three students took the ACT at least three times before earning a perfect score, and all three preached the same thing: practice makes perfect.

“There’s very little difference in knowledge from, say, a 33 to a 36,” Xiang said. “My advice to students taking the ACT is to read more, whether it is fiction, non fiction or anything. It will help your reading comprehension.”