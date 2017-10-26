Three Williamson towns make list of 20 safest cities in state

Brentwood, Nolensville and Spring Hill made the list of Top 20 Safest Cities in Tennessee based on an analysis of crime in each city by SafeWise, an independent review and comparison website for home security systems.

According to the SafeWise analysis, Tennessee ranks 45th overall for violent crime and 39th for property crime among the 48 states evaluated. The Top 20 all come in well under both state and national averages.

Oak Ridge claims the top spot as the safest city in Tennessee. This city reported a total of 14 crimes, according to the most current crime data from the FBI. Only two were violent offenses. Oak Ridge’s success is partly due to its Not in Our City program, which has established eight initiatives to improve community safety since its implementation in 2011. The program focuses on things like neighborhood watch programs and cleaning up neglected homes and neighborhoods.

Two of the Top 20 cities had no incidents of violent crime, 13 had fewer than ten incidents, and 95% reported 50 or fewer violent crimes in 2015. There were only two counts of murder reported across all 20, and half of the cities reported no incidents of either rape or murder.

Sixteen cities reported fewer than 100 total property crimes, while 17 kept burglaries below 47 incidents. Arson was nonexistent in 15 of the cities.

How the Safest Cities were identified

To identify the 20 safest cities in Tennessee, SafeWise reviewed the 2015 FBI crime report statistics and population data. All cities with fewer than 3,000 residents were eliminated, as well as any cities that failed to submit a complete crime report to the FBI.

Next, the number of reported violent crimes (aggravated assault, murder, rape, and robbery) and property crimes (burglary, arson, larceny-theft, and motor vehicle theft) were compiled, and the analysis calculated the likelihood of these crimes occurring out of 1,000 people in each city.

1. Oak Ridge

Violent Crimes per 1,000: o.o7

Property Crimes per 1,000: 0.17

2. Signal Mountain

Violent Crimes per 1,000: 0.00

Property Crimes per 1,000: 3.85

3. Coopertown

Violent Crimes per 1,000: 0.91

Property Crimes per 1,000: 4.53

4. Brentwood

Violent Crimes per 1,000: 0.40

Property Crimes per 1,000: 8.74

5. Millersville

Violent Crimes per 1,000: 2.53

Property Crimes per 1,000: 7.90

6. Mount Carmel

Violent Crimes per 1,000: 0.37

Property Crimes per 1,000: 10.44

7. Nolensville

Violent Crimes per 1,000: 1.07

Property Crimes per 1,000: 10.06

8. Loudon

Violent Crimes per 1,000: 1.21

Property Crimes per 1,000: 10.01

9. Church Hill

Violent Crimes per 1,000: 1.18

Property Crimes per 1,000: 10.66

10. Medina

Violent Crimes per 1,000: 1.20

Property Crimes per 1,000: 10.76

11. Spring Hill

Violent Crimes per 1,000: 1.40

Property Crimes per 1,000: 10.66

12. Tiptonville

Violent Crimes per 1,000: 1.83

Property Crimes per 1,000: 10.30

13. Belle Meade

Violent Crimes per 1,000: 0.00

Property Crimes per 1,000: 12.16

14. Oakland

Violent Crimes per 1,000: 0.67

Property Crimes per 1,000: 12.14

15. Whiteville

Violent Crimes per 1,000: 1.55

Property Crimes per 1,000: 11.48

16. Pleasant View

Violent Crimes per 1,000: 0.70

Property Crimes per 1,000: 12.38

17. Greenbrier

Violent Crimes per 1,000: 3.26

Property Crimes per 1,000: 10.82

18. Germantown

Violent Crimes per 1,000: 1.02

Property Crimes per 1,000: 13.13

19. Erwin

Violent Crimes per 1,000: 3.66

Property Crimes per 1,000: 11.16

20. Gallatin

Violent Crimes per 1,000: 3.08

Property Crimes per 1,000: 12.68