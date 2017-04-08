Tickets now on sale for “Something Rotten!” at TPAC

“Something Rotten!”, an original new musical, makes its Music City debut at the Tennessee Performing Arts Center’s Andrew Jackson Hall June 27-July 2, 2017.

Tickets are now on sale at TPAC.org, by phone at 615-782-4040 and at the TPAC Box Office, 505 Deaderick Street, in downtown Nashville. For groups of 10 or more, call 615-782-4060.

“Something Rotten!” is directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw, with music and lyrics by Grammy Award winner, Tony Award nominee, and Nashville’s own Wayne Kirkpatrick and Golden Globe Award and Tony Award nominee Karey Kirkpatrick, with a book by Karey Kirkpatrick and best-selling author and Tony nominee John O’Farrell.

From the director of “Aladdin” and co-director of “The Book of Mormon” and the producer of “Rent,” “Avenue Q” and “In the Heights,” this musical comedy tells the story of brothers Nick and Nigel Bottom, two playwrights stuck in the shadow of that Renaissance rock star Will Shakespeare. When a soothsayer foretells the next big thing in theatre involves singing, dancing and acting at the same time, the Bottom brothers set out to write the world’s very first musical.

“We are exceptionally proud to close out this year’s unforgettable Broadway season presenting an original new musical with ties to Music City,” said Kathleen O’Brien, TPAC president and chief executive officer, in a press release announcing ticket sales. “Nashville’s own Wayne Kirkpatrick, who has written songs for Eric Clapton and Little Big Town, is one of the talented members of this creative team who brought this fresh, witty, clever show to fruition. ‘Something Rotten!’ is bound to become one of the best modern musical comedies, and I can’t wait to share it with our Broadway community.”

The New York production opened in April 2015 with the National Tour launching in January 2017. Three Broadway principals are reprising their roles on tour: Rob McClure as Nick Bottom, Adam Pascal as Shakespeare and Josh Grisetti as Nigel Bottom. The touring cast also features Maggie Lakis as Bea, Blake Hammond as Nostradamus, Autumn Hurlbert as Portia, Scott Cote as Brother Jeremiah and Jeff Brooks as Shylock.

With its heart on its ruffled sleeve and sequins in its soul, “Something Rotten!” is an dose of pure Broadway fun and an irresistible ode to musicals.

