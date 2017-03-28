Tickets on sale now for O’More fashion show May 12

O’More College of Design took its fashion show to the runway — literally — last year, presenting the show at the John Tune Airport in Nashville.

This year the show will return to Franklin. It is set for 8 p.m. Friday, May 12, on O’More’s campus

The O’More College of Design Fashion Show 2017 will highlight the power of design to transform, using the work of talented students, alumnae, and faculty working on their own or with community partners.

The fashion program is partnering with Eastman Chemical Company, and GiGi’s Playhouse where designs will be showcased on the runway. O’More is integrating designs specifically for young children with Down Syndrome through a partnership with GiGi’s Playhouse Nashville. O’More also is partnering with Eastman Chemical Company and OnPoint Manufacturing as part of the Fashion Show to challenge students to utilize unusual fabrics in innovative designs

Four alumnae will be honored and original works from their brands JAMIE + THE JONES , ONA REX, and Owlette will be featured.

Veteran design and construction faculty member, Kevin Crouch will have creations on the runway that illustrate how couture techniques from years past are as important to us now and into the future.

O’More’s nationally ranked fashion program contributes talent to the 4th largest and fastest growing fashion industry in the United States, right here in Middle Tennessee. The program partners with important regional companies and organizations that do good as part of its mission to extend the power of design beyond its campus. O’More aspires to teach well, to help advance the economic prosperity and to serve the region that it calls home.