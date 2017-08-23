Time-lapse video of eclipse from Franklin Square goes viral on Facebook

A time-lapse video of Monday’s eclipse, posted to the city of Franklin’s municipal government page has gone viral, garnering over 1.7 million views.

The public response to the video, which had over 40,000 shares, 2,500 comments and more than 13,000 reactions on Wednesday afternoon, was a pleasant surprise to Milissa Reierson, the city of Franklin’s communications manager.

“It really wasn’t a planned coverage,” she laughed, “It was a spur of the moment decision.”

That decision was made by Stephen Price, the city’s social and digital communications producer.

“I thought it would be kind of a cool idea, so I grabbed a camera and ran outside. I got out there maybe 30 minutes before totality, and I rolled for about 50 minutes,” Price said.

“It’s such an iconic street, and I thought it would be interesting to see it go dark,” Price continued. “I wanted to see the lights come on.”

In the video, viewers can see Main Street turn completely dark at the 40 second mark, as the lights come on at the iconic Gray’s on Main cafe.

The city also live streamed a feed of the eclipse from the Middle Tennessee State University campus, combining the livestream on their Facebook page as well as on Franklin TV.

Stefan Juran, Franklin’s cable TV production operations supervisor communicated with Ty Whitaker, the interim director and production manager at MTSU’s Center for Educational Media, to bring fuller coverage from Murfreesboro to Franklin. “I knew Franklin wasn’t having anything that big here, and I thought it would be good to share that,” Juran said.

Reierson said one of the most viewed videos prior to the eclipse was of Mayor Ken Moore lip-syncing and dancing to the popular Pharrell song “Happy,” which she said received around 70,000 views.

“It’s really rare for a local government page to organically go viral,” Reierson said of the eclipse video. “I’m really proud of our team for the coverage.”

As the video continues to rack up views, Reierson gave credit to the city’s communications department, and, of course, to nature: “I guess this is a once in a lifetime event that put our page on the map!”

For a time-lapse video of I-65 going dark, and a time-lapse video of Nashville’s “Batman” building going dark, go HERE.