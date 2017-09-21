Timely Garden Talk program tackles problem of weeds

Monday’s Garden Talk program at the Williamson County Public Library in Franklin tackles the problem of weeds.
Are those pesky weeds hogging your landscape? Learn about selective versus non-selective herbicides (and why it matters) and how to work with pre-and-post-emergent controls in your environment.
The Garden Talk is set for 1 p.m. on Sept. 25 in the first floor meeting room, and it promises expert information on beating back the weeds.
All library programs are free and open to the public. Learn more about this event or other library program and services by calling the library at 615-595-1243 or visit the library’s web site at http://wcpltn.org.
The 2017 Garden Talk Series is a collaborative initiative between the Williamson County Public Library and the Williamson County Master Gardeners Association.
The mission of the Williamson County Master Gardeners Association (WCMGA) is to provide research-based, horticultural education, while promoting environmental stewardship via community volunteerism. WCMGA operates as a part of the UT/TSU Williamson County Extension Office and umbrella of the UTIA.