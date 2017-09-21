Timely Garden Talk program tackles problem of weeds

Monday’s Garden Talk program at the Williamson County Public Library in Franklin tackles the problem of weeds.

Are those pesky weeds hogging your landscape? Learn about selective versus non-selective herbicides (and why it matters) and how to work with pre-and-post-emergent controls in your environment.

The Garden Talk is set for 1 p.m. on Sept. 25 in the first floor meeting room, and it promises e xpert information on beating back the weeds.

All library programs are free and open to the public. Learn more about this event or other library program and services by calling the library at 615-595-1243 or visit the library’s web site at http://wcpltn.org