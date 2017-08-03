Tiny Tots soccer clinics offered at Crockett Park arena

The Athletics Division of the Williamson County Parks and Recreation Department is now accepting registration for two Tiny Tots soccer clinics (ages 3 to 6) to be held on Wednesdays, Sept. 6-Oct. 11, at the Indoor Arena at Crockett Park, 1485 Volunteer Pkwy. in Brentwood.

Registration is on-line only at www.wcparksandrec.com.

Ages 3 and 4 will meet from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m., and the on-line registration code for that session is 7215. Ages 5 and 6 will meet from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m., (code #7216). The clinic fee is $35 for the six-week session. Registration ends Sept. 1 or when full.

For more information, contact Daniele at (615) 377-6530, ext. 2 or DanieleS@williamson-tn.org.