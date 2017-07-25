Titans holding practice Aug. 4 in Williamson County

By CLIFF HIGHTOWER

The Tennessee Titans are coming to Centennial High School.

Steve Underwood, president and CEO of the Titans, announced Tuesday morning the Titans would hold a practice scrimmage at Centennial High School in Franklin from 7:15 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 4. The session is free and open to the public.

“It’s a great time to spend time in the community, get away from our environment and out into another place,” Underwood said.

Underwood made his announcement at Franklin Tomorrow’s Breakfast with the Mayors held at Rolling Hills Community Church in Franklin.

Underwood, speaking after the event, said it was easy to hold an event in Williamson County. The county has thousands of Titans season ticket holders, lots of fans and many of the Titans players and staff live in Williamson County, he said.

Underwood said the opportunity started when the Titan’s general manager contacted school officials about practicing at the high school stadium.

“They were willing to let us do practice there, which makes a big difference,” he said.

In turn, the Tennessee Titans are already helping the school. Underwood said the grounds crew redid the field’s sprinkler system to help improve it and also filled some holes on the field.

“I think the field will be in as good of a shape as it’s been in a while,” he said.

He said the Titans chose Centennial because of location.

“I think it’s a good central meeting place for everyone,” he said.

