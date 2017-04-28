Titans players take to the runway with Rally cancer research kids

Tennessee Titans players teamed up with the Rally Foundation for Childhood Cancer Research to participate in Rally On The Runway on April 20 at Richland Country Club in Nashville.

Players Beau Brinkley, Jurrell Casey, Ben Jones, Brett Kern, Karl Klug, Taylor Lewan, DeMarco Murray, Brian Orakpo, Ryan Succop, Delanie Walker and Avery Williamson escorted Rally Kids, who have fought or are currently fighting cancer, in an exclusive fashion show presented by the Tennessee Titans and Dillard’s Green Hills.

The red-carpet event, hosted by WSMV’s Tracy Kornet, also included professional models in the latest spring fashions from Dillard’s, as well as gourmet dining, and silent and live auctions. Caroline Hamburg and Allison Fowler served as co-chairs for the second year in a row.

The brand new Green Hills Dillard’s store is holding a special event from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday for the Rally Foundation. Ten percent of the total purchases will be donated to the fight against childhood cancer.

The Rally Foundation for Childhood Cancer Research was born in 2005 as a 12-year-old boy named William was fighting a brain tumor for the second time in two years. A simple and impassioned request from one mom to another asked, “How can I help?” William’s mom replied: “Raise money for childhood cancer research, and fund the best research wherever it may be.”

Since its inception in 2005, Rally has awarded more than $11 million to 120 childhood cancer research projects nationwide. Breakthroughs that save lives are happening at Rally-funded labs across the country. Rally operates at 93% efficiency, making it one of the most efficient nonprofit organizations in the world. For more information visit RallyFoundation.org and follow Rally on Facebook and Twitter (@RallyFoundation).