Tony Award-winning musical, "An American in Paris" coming to TPAC Oct. 31

The Tony Award-winning musical, “An American in Paris,” is coming to The Tennessee Performing Arts Center (TPAC) from Oct. 31 to Nov. 5.

“The musical is about an American soldier, a mysterious French girl and an indomitable European city, each yearning for a new beginning in the aftermath of war,” TPAC’s website states.

Acclaimed director, cinematographer and Tony Award-winner Christopher Wheeldon is bringing this show to life; romance, magic and music, this production has it all.

The New York Times raves, “An American in Paris is a triumph! Pure joy!” and The Wall Street Journal declares, “Once you’ve seen it, you’ll find it hard to settle for less ever again.”

With it’s popularity, tickets are running out fast. There is limited seating available in all sections. Tickets range from $28 to $73, depending on seat section.

Show times are below:

Tuesday, Oct. 31, 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 1, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 2, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 3, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 4, 2 p.m.

Saturday, Nov. 4, 8 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 5, 1 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 5, 6:30 p.m.

For more information about the show or to buy tickets, visit the website or call (615) 782-6560.