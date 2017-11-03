Top 7 holiday markets to visit this month

1.Historic Nolensville Christmas Open House

Saturday, November 4, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Shoppes of the Nolensville Road Historic District

7292 Nolensville Rd., Nolensville, TN 37135

Admission- FREE

Discover unique finds and gifts and enjoy festive fun while shopping the many Shoppes of Historic Nolensville.

Participating stores include:

Nolensville Toy Shop

The Painted Dragonfly

The Tanner House

Three French Hens

The Village Antiques and Gifts- Nolensville, TN

Peacock Lane

Pick-it Fence Junktique

Shabby Lane

2.Brentwood Christmas Crawl

Thursday, November 2, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Friday, November 3, normal store business hours

Saturday, November 4, normal store business hours

Visit your favorite locally owned Brentwood stores. Stores are offering special promotions and refreshments. Pick up a Stamp Card at any participating store and visit each store to have your card stamped. Shoppers who visit 13 out of the 16 participants and have their card stamped at each one will be entered into a drawing for one of 16 $50 Prizes. Those shoppers who have all 16 of the stores stamp their card will be entered into a drawing for a $500 Gift Card Grand Prize.

Maps will be provided to show shoppers the locations of participating shops.

Some of the participating shops include:

Vignette

Southern Vintage Market

Maxi B Home

Copper Penny

Hot Pink

Sugar Drop

Boconi

3.SHOPapalooza

Wednesday, November 8, 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Brentwood United Methodist Church

309 Franklin Rd, Brentwood, 37027

Admission- FREE

Shopapalooza is a free shopping event that benefits the Brentwood United Methodist Day School.

There will be lots of unique offerings like jewelry, books, food, homemade bath soaps and scrubs, home decor, clothing, accessories, unique art and more. It’s the perfect spot to get a head start on Christmas gifts for family, friends and teachers.

4.Christmas Village

Friday, November 10, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday, November 11, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sunday, November 12, 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Nashville Fairgrounds

1125 Wilson Dr, Nashville, 37204

Admission- Tickets are $10 at the door and $8 in advance. Children ages 9 and under are free.

More than 260 merchants and 25,000 shoppers from all over the U.S. participate in this premier consumer show. A variety of unique seasonal and gift items are offered, including: toys for all ages, clothing for children and adults, jewelry, food items, pottery, collectibles and unusual pieces for the “person who has everything.”

Christmas Village is organized and operated solely through the volunteer efforts of the Nashville Pi Beta Phi Alumnae Club to benefit the Vanderbilt Bill Wilkerson Center and other Pi Beta Phi philanthropies.

5.27th Annual Holiday Craft Show

Saturday, November 11, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday, November 12, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Williamson County AgExpo Arena

4215 Long Lane, Franklin, TN 37064

Admission- $2 per person and children 12 and under are free.

Pick yourself up some unique, handmade gifts for loved ones this holiday season. There will be over 100 booths to choose from. Also, don’t forget to check out the Kris Kringle Kar Klassic with over 80 showcase cars, and new addition to this year’s collection, motorcycles.

Pictures with Santa will be available on Sunday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m and the community band concert will be Sunday from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

6.Centennial Holiday Craft Show

Saturday, November 18, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, November 19, 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Centennial High School

5050 Mallory Lane, Franklin, TN

Admission- $5 for one day, $6 for a weekend pass

The Centennial Holiday Show is the biggest fundraiser for Centennial High School. It is sponsored by the Parent Teacher Student Organization (PTSO) of Centennial High School. The show averages 4,000 to 6,000 shoppers and features more than 195 artisans from 12 states. You can start your holiday shopping early by picking up affordable, unique, handmade gifts for the whole family.

For more information, contact Centennial High School’s Parent Teacher Student Organization by either calling (615) 472-4271, ext. 2335 or sending an email to centennialholidayshow@gmail.com.

7.Made South

Friday, November 17 from 5 p.m. to Saturday, November 18 at 5 p.m.

The Factory

230 Franklin Road, Franklin, TN 37064

Admission- $10-$39. Children 12 years and under admitted free with paying adult.

The Made South Holiday Market celebrates the season with the best food, drink, music and art around. It features over 130 of the finest Southern makers and artisans. You can also enjoy chef demonstrations from Springer Mountain Farms, Southern distiller tastings, live music and more.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit New Hope Academy and the first 2,000 guests on Saturday will receive a free Made South Reusable tote bag.

The event features free parking, is not weather dependent and is family friendly. Purchase tickets here.