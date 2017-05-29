Top six playgrounds to visit this summer
For kids, nothing says fun like a trip to the playground and for parents, if it’s exciting enough they can enjoy it, too.
After all, if there’s anything better than being the parent of a young, happy kid, it’s being the parent of a young, happy kid who is very tired and will fall straight to sleep at bedtime. Super fun playgrounds make that second part possible.
With that in mind, here are the Home Page’s picks for some of the best playgrounds in the Brentwood/Franklin area and slightly beyond.
Owl Creek Park – 9751 Concord Road – Brentwood – One of Brentwood’s newest parks, Owl Creek has a nice walking path as well as an up-to-date playground.
Wikle Park – 7043 Wikle Road West – Brentwood – This park, tucked away down past the Tennessee Baptist Children’s Homes off of Franklin Road, boasts a new playground with a ton of exciting attractions for kids. There is also a nice walking path that loops around it. This park just opened in 2016.
Brentwood Community Playground – Brentwood – 1500 Volunteer Parkway – This extensive wooden playground has been a staple at Crockett Park for over 20 years. It is divided in two halves, one for younger kids and one for older children.
Pinkerton Park – 405 Murfreesboro Road – Franklin – The main attraction for the kiddos here is Tinkerbell Playground, a large, wooden playground with tons of nooks and crannies to explore. The park also, however, features a fun, newer playground made from plastic materials. So, plenty of places for adventurous kids to venture.
Jungle Gym – Nashville Zoo – Nashville – 3777 Nolensville Pike – This giant, 66,000-square-foot playground is perfect for kids who want to take a break from animal-watching at the zoo. Paying for zoo admission is required here.
Planet Playground – Charlie Daniels Park – 1075 Charlie Daniels Parkway – Mt. Juliet – Just a little over half-an-hour away from Brentwood, this park is ideal for your thrill-seeking child. While the big slides might be too much for the youngest kids, older ones will have a blast.