Tornado watch affects counties south and east of us

Remnants of Tropical Storm Cindy, now officially a Tropical Depression, are making their way through Tennessee, and the National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch that includes counties in southern and eastern Middle Tennessee.

Sumner, Davidson and Williamson counties are not part of the tornado watch at this time.

The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency reported that Tropical Depression Cindy this morning brought heavy rain, downed trees, power outages to Memphis.

According to TEMA, the storm has maximum sustained winds of 35 mph and the storm’s rain bands are gradually moving into Middle Tennessee. The latest forecast path shows the center of storm north of the Tennessee state line, near Bowling Green, Ky. at 7 p.m., CDT, tonight.

Though the tornado watch has not been extended to Sumner, Davidson or Williamson counties, Flash Flood Watches are in effect until 7 a.m. CDT on Saturday. Heavy rainfall, strong to severe storms, high winds, flash flooding, and possibly weak tornadoes will remain a threat throughout Tennessee into Saturday.

According to TEMA:

• Never venture into high water, either on foot or in a vehicle: Turn Around, Don’t Drown.

• Follow the instructions of emergency officials if any actions are required to protect and save lives.

• Make sure you’re ready if you lose power: charge your mobile devices and have a battery-powered radio (and extra batteries).