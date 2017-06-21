Vanderbilt astronomer to discuss upcoming solar eclipse next Wednesday

Photo: Totality as seen from Easter Island on July 11, 2010. This is a composite of short, medium, and long exposures, as no single exposure can capture the huge range of brightness exhibited by the solar corona. No filter was used during the exposures, as totality is about as bright as the full Moon and just as safe to look at. At all other times, though, a safe solar filter is required to observe or photograph the Sun. Credit: Dennis di Cicco / Sky & Telescope

By LANDON WOODROOF

In two months, people living within a narrow swath of land across the mainland United States will get to witness something no one has seen here since 1979: a total solar eclipse.

Nashville is the biggest city in the country that will be within the path of totality on Aug. 21, so people in the area will have a prime chance to catch the rare celestial event.

Safely viewing the eclipse, though, requires some knowledge and preparation, and for that reason Dr. Billy Teets, the outreach astronomer at Vanderbilt University’s Dyer Observatory, will be giving a presentation at the Brentwood Library at 1 p.m. next Wednesday, June 28.

Teets will share some background on eclipses and provide some best practices and advice for getting the most out of your viewing experience this August.

“A partial eclipse is pretty neat, but actually seeing a total eclipse is a whole different ballgame,” Teets said in a phone conversation with the Brentwood Home Page Tuesday afternoon. “To see a completely silhouetted sun outlined by this ghostly, wispy white corona is really beautiful.”

The eclipse will be visible in Nashville starting at 1:27 p.m. on Aug. 21, give or take a few seconds. The sun should be pretty high in the sky at that time of day, which should make for good viewing as long as it is not too cloudy.

The closer to the center of the path of totality that you are, the longer you will be able to see the sun completely blocked out. Nashville is a little south of the center part of the path, Teets said. The total eclipse should be visible there for about 2 minutes. Go farther south to Brentwood and you’ll have a minute or less of viewing time. Downtown Franklin will not experience the full eclipse at all.

One of the best places for seeing the eclipse is Gallatin. Teets said Gallatin was near the dead center of the path of totality.

Once the eclipse begins, Teets said it will take about an hour and a half for the moon to move completely across the sun. By 3 p.m. the show should be over.

The sun’s corona is only about as bright as a full moon, so once the eclipse is in totality, it is safe to look at it with the naked eye. Before that, however, staring at the partial eclipse can cause eye damage.

For that reason, Teets recommends that people get special eclipse glasses if they want to be able to take in the full experience of the eclipse.

“You have to have those on when any part of the sun is visible,” he said. If you leave them on once totality occurs, however, you will not be able to see too much.

Eclipse-viewing glasses provide much more protection than regular, old sunglasses. They block ultraviolet and infrared light, allowing only about one millionth of the sun’s light to come through. Even stacking several pairs of sunglasses on top of one another will not provide that level of safety.

In the absence of special solar eclipse glasses, Teets said that certain types of welder’s glass will work as well. He said to look for number 14 glass or higher to adequately protect your eyes.

Teets said that they have been handing out free eclipse glasses at recent public events at the Dyer Observatory. He recommended Rainbow Symphony as an online retailer where the glasses can be procured. He also recommended eclipse glasses from American Paper Optics, a company based in Bartlett, Tennessee. Teets suggested buying glasses sooner rather than later in case companies sell out of them as the eclipse gets closer.

Besides possible eye damage, there are other things to be aware of before Aug. 21. The main one is traffic.

“Nashville is expecting over a million people to come in to view the eclipse,” Teets said.

That means eager viewers could get snarled in heavy congestion on their way to watch.

“I’ve been telling people if I was going to be going somewhere I would definitely leave early in the morning,” he said.

There is also the possibility that traffic could completely halt when the eclipse begins.

“I would not be surprised if the interstate totally stops dead, and people get out of their cars looking at the eclipse,” he said.

Some of those may be people freaked out because they have no idea what is going on. Teets mentioned online videos of total eclipses that feature people screaming and crying as well as cheering when the sun blacks out.

Teets urges people not to take up precious viewing time staring into a camera taking a picture. He said others will doubtlessly do so, and if you want you can look at those photos later online.

“Look with your own eyes,” he said.

The only real recommendation for viewing other than being in the right location and protecting your eyes that Teets has is to not stand next to a street light when looking. He said it will get dark enough during the totality that those street lights might automatically come on, potentially washing out the sun’s corona.

The United States will not see another total eclipse until 2024. Tennessee will not be in the path of totality for that one, although Teets said a two-hour drive or so would get you there.

Still, why wait until then when Nashville is such a prime viewing area this time around?

“It’s just such an awesome sight. There’s nothing else like it,” Teets said.

Online registration for the library presentation is available here.