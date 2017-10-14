"Touch a Truck" is back next week in Thompson’s Station

WILLIAMSON COUNTY PARKS AND RECREATION

Williamson County Parks and Recreation’s annual “Touch a Truck” is Saturday, Oct. 21.

This free family friendly event will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the parking lot of Thompson Station Church, 2604 Thompson Station Road at Columbia Pike. Kids of all ages will have the opportunity to look at, climb on and sound all the bells and whistles on nearly 30

different kinds of large scale construction and public service vehicles.

Kids can visit the free craft tent, and families will enjoy a variety of entertainers on the performance stage, including musicians, magicians, and dancers! There will be free face painting and a raffle tent giving away lots of great prizes for the whole family, including cool items such as motorized kid’s vehicles and more! This is a great, hands-on opportunity for children and adults to explore all types of BIG vehicles. This event is for all ages to enjoy!

Admission to the event is free; though cost is incurred for concessions from on-site food trucks.

Sponsored by Lil’ Sports Academy, Elite Physical Therapy, Premier Chiropractic, Sports Clips, and the Children’s Academy. Supported by Hibbett Sports, Fast Stop, Sonic, Gentry’s Farm, Sky Zone, McDonald’s, Buffalo Wild Wings, Sams Club, Walmart, and Merle Norman.

For more information, contact Whitney Osborne at the Longview Recreation Center, (615) 302-0971, ext. 2214.