Town Centre Theatre presents summer theater camps in June, July

Registration is now open for summer theater camps during June and July at Towne Centre Theatre, Brentwood’s community theater at 136 Frierson St., Brentwood.

From Disney to Hamilton, there is sure to be something to please your future stars. Registration is available online at www.townecentretheatre.com.

Camp #1: Disneypalooza!

June 12 – 16, 9 a.m.- Noon

Ages 5 – 8

Instructor: Jenna Pryor

Work on singing and dancing to all your Disney favorites. Campers will spend the week staging and singing to the latest Disney songs.

Camp #2: The Musical Theater Experience!

June 19-23; 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Ages 9 – 18

Instructor: Curtis LeMoine

Act, Sing and Dance your way into the spotlight. Participants will work on creating a showcase while improving their skills and having a blast.

Camp #3: Hamilton!

June 26 – 30; 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Ages 13 – 18

Instructor: Dwayne Benn

Spend your week singing all your favorite songs from Hamilton.

Camp #4: One Act Camp

July 10 – 14; 9 a.m. – noon

Ages: 9 – 18

Instructor: Brianna Booker

Spend the week rehearsing a one-act play. Improve your acting skills, learn character development, perform with confidence.