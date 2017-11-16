Brentwood Fire ramps up annual Toys for Tots program

The Brentwood Fire & Rescue Department is once again teaming up with the United States Marine Corps Reserves to take part in the Toys for Tots Program this holiday season.

Collection is already under way and will continue until Dec. 21 for new, unwrapped toys for underprivileged children throughout Middle Tennessee.

“This is our ninth year helping collect Toys for Tots,” Fire & Rescue Chief Brian Goss said. “We hope to continue with the success we have had since we began partnering with the U.S. Marines in 2009.”

During the 2016 holiday season, Brentwood residents donated 1,900 toys with an estimated total value of almost $23,000.

Staff Sgt. Cameron Bowling is the Nashville Area Marine Corps Toys for Tots Program Coordinator, and he is excited for this year’s Toys for Tots.

“Toys for Tots continues to assist millions of families nationwide,” Bowling, who is with Kilo Company, 3rd Battalion, 24th Marines, said. “This would not be possible without organizations like Brentwood Fire & Rescue who were instrumental in the success of the 2016 Toys for Tots campaign in Williamson County. Toys for Tots is excited to work with Brentwood Fire & Rescue again this year.”

Drop off locations in Brentwood include:

Fire Station 1 & City Hall 5211 Maryland Way Fire Station 2 1301 Wilson Pike Fire Station 3 & Service Center 1750 General George Patton Drive Fire Station 4 1300 Sunset Road Brentwood Library 8109 Concord Road

Only new and unused toys will be accepted.

Drop off anytime between 8 a.m.-5 p.m.