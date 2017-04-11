TPAC announces 2017-18 Broadway shows season line-up, Wicked returns

By SHEA DRAKE

The Broadway show “Wicked” is returning for four weeks during the 2017-18 season of HCA/TriStar Broadway at Tennessee Performing Arts Center and Broadway specials.

Tennessee Performing Arts Center President and CEO Kathleen O’Brien announced the line-up of shows for the upcoming Broadway season. It is the 12th year HCA has sponsored the Broadway series.

“This is one of our very favorite events of the year and we’re so excited to have you with us here tonight,” O’Brien said Tuesday.

“Over the past 11 seasons, HCA’s generous support of Broadway at TPAC has allowed us to present over 60 different Broadway productions to more than 1.1 million people,” O’Brien said.

“Together, we have entertained and engaged more than 100,000 people in Middle Tennessee and beyond just with Broadway every year. And HCA has been right here with us year after year.”

The TPAC and Broadway Specials for the 2017-18 season are:

–Disney’s The Little Mermaid, Aug. 1-6.

–Part of the Plan, Sept. 8-24.

–Fun Home, Oct. 10-15.

–An American in Paris, Oct. 31-Nov. 5.

–Les Miserables, Nov. 14-19.

–Jersey Boys, Jan. 9-14, 2018.

–Rodgers & Hammerstein’s The King and I, Jan. 30-Feb. 4, 2018.

–The Illusionists, Feb. 16-18, 2018.

–Cabaret, Feb. 27-March 4, 2018.

–Wicked, March 28-April 22, 2018.

–Waitress, June 5-10, 2018.

–Love Never Dies, June 19-24, 2018.

The TPAC organization is in conversation with the director of Broadway musical “Hamilton” about the possibility of bringing the production to Nashville for the 2018-19 season.

Tony and Grammy award winner Leslie Odom Jr., of the “Hamilton” musical, will be performing at the James K. Polk Theater in Nashville on Aug. 15 at 7:30 p.m.

Odom’s most recent role in “Hamilton” won him a Tony Award for Best Leading Actor in a Musical for the role of Aaron Burr.

Odom is also a Grammy Award winner as a principal soloist on Hamilton’s Original Broadway Cast Recording. He won the 2015 award for Best Musical Theater Album.