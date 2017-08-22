Tractor Supply will be hiring on Saturday for seasonal jobs

Tractor Supply Company will be holding a one-day job fair on Saturday to fill seasonal job openings on its Customer Solutions Team.

Employment begins in October and ends in January, or earlier depending on business needs.

Tractor Supply’s Customer Solutions Center hours are Sunday – Saturday 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Candidates must be able to work rotating shifts including nights until 11 p.m., including weekends and holidays.

All interested candidates, including those unable to attend the job fair, should apply online at http://TractorSupply.jobs/. In addition to applying online, those attending the job fair should come ready with copies of their resume and be dressed professionally.

The job fair is 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26, at Tractor Supply Company’s Store Support Center (Corporate Offices), 5401 Virginia Way, Brentwood, TN 37027.

*Located in the Maryland Farms Office Park

There are approximately 40 open seasonal Customer Solutions positions available at Tractor Supply that candidates may apply for.

According to the company announcement, “Tractor Supply is looking for dedicated individuals with winning attitudes, who are ready to provide legendary customer service in an active, efficient, and fun working environment.”

Tractor Supply Company [NASDAQ: TSCO] is the largest rural lifestyle retail store chain in the United States.