New traffic signal study hopes to improve congestion, air quality

Work will begin soon on a new traffic signal study intended to reduce pollution and optimize travel on some of Brentwood’s busiest roadways.

The Board of Commissioners authorized their study at the March 27 meeting. It will take a look at 31 traffic signals throughout the city.

The study is being funded by a $216,000 federal Congestion, Mitigation and Air Quality grant. This is a grant that the city applied for through the Metropolitan Planning Organization and the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

“It’s 100 percent federal dollars, so there’s no city match or anything,” Brentwood’s Director of Engineering Mike Harris said.

Concord Road, Wilson Pike, Moores Lane and Murray Lane are the four roads that the study will focus on. Traffic signal timing among these routes will be the main focus.

“You count the traffic at each intersection during each of the rush hours,” Chris Rhodes, of Kimley-Horn and Associates, Inc., said. Kimley-Horn is the engineering firm the city chose to conduct the study. Looking at the number of vehicles moving through an intersection each day at peak hours will give engineers an idea of how green, yellow, and red light timing can be tweaked to optimize traffic flow.

Engineers will also look at “turning movements at each intersection, existing signal timing data, and travel time runs,” as part of the study, according to the city commission’s March 27 agenda.

Taking inventory of things such as crosswalk push buttons and pedestrian ramps will be another aspect of the study.

“This will allow for improved management of Brentwood’s signal system and improve safety for drivers and pedestrians,” the agenda reads.

Air quality is also a concern. Although not everyone connects the issues of traffic and pollution, both Harris and Rhodes pointed out that this is an important part of the study.

“Idling vehicles produce a lot of bad air,” Rhodes said.

“That’s the whole point, to keep vehicles moving, sitting and idling less,” Harris said.

This project is being undertaken just a couple of years after a joint Brentwood/Metro study looking at traffic signals along Old Hickory Boulevard and Franklin Road. That study called for the synchronization of traffic signals within and just outside Brentwood to improve the flow of vehicles in and out of the city.

The timing changes made to the 35 traffic signals examined as part of that project resulted in an overall eight percent reduction in delays on roads within the study, according to a city report.

“Typically what you’d like to do in a perfect world is every three to five years you would go through this process with all your signals because the traffic patterns change and things like that,” Harris said. “It’s good practice to do it periodically.” He said the roads in this project have been studied “sporadically” over the years.

Rhodes said that the new traffic signal study would get underway soon.

“We’ll count traffic while school’s still in session this school year, do a good bit of the grunt work through the summer and then put the timings in once school gets back in session, probably August or early September,” he said.

Any recommendations that are implemented will be double-checked through a test of actual traffic flow conditions.

“We get in the traffic mix just like we’re a typical vehicle and drive through the signals,” Rhodes explained. “We’ll do four to six travel time runs for each of the peaks before we improve things and then after we put in new travel times.”

Even if the project is a complete success, however, both Rhodes and Harris emphasized that traffic will continue to be an issue along the roads in the study.

“It’s not a panacea,” Harris said. “You’re not gonna come in, do a timing study and then tomorrow drive out of Maryland Farms at rush hour or out of the Cool Springs area at rush hour and everything will be wonderful. You get modest improvement.”

“Think of it this way,” Rhodes said. “We may be able to improve travel time on concord road by one or two minutes, ok, but that one or two minutes is multiplied by 2000 cars that drive through that corridor at rush hour.”

A full list of the 31 intersections that will be a part of this study can be found online here.