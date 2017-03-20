Transportation Committee to vote on statewide-funding bills Tuesday

By EMILY R. WEST

In a special-called meeting on Monday, members of the legislature’s Transportation Committee met one more time to only discuss Gov. Bill Haslam’s gas tax plan.

The Senate Transportation and Safety Committee passed a measure last week with a 7-1 vote that revived the Improve Act. Essentially, the Improve Act would increase both the gas and diesel tax while cutting taxes on food.

While not identical, the Senate version of the plan would allow an increase in the gas tax of 6 cents and 10 cents for diesel. Increases would happen throughout three years. It would strip away indexing and the proposed fee on rental cars. The original proposal asked for 7 cents for gas and 12 cents for diesel. The senate version also addressed the backlog in $10.5 billion of road needs across the state with accomplishing 900-plus projects in 12 to 16 years.

“It is something we support,” Haslam senior staffer Stephen Smith said. “It will address our challenges. We have significant needs in this state. The cut in the food tax exceeds the revenue increase from the gas tax. It results in a net tax savings for a family of four. It uses Tennessee’s user based approach. We believe users should pay for the road.”

Last week, the Transportation Committee opted to not meet after chairman Rep. Barry Doss (R-Leoma) couldn’t attend because of family issues.

For the first time on Monday and without any votes made, House members on the committee had the chance to question those from Haslam’s office and the Department of Transportation for nearly an hour and a half.

While freshman Rep. Sam Whitson (R-Franklin) never posed any questions, he said he had a lot on his mind concerning the issue. From the beginning, Whitson has made clear that better road funding was his primary objective in coming to the legislature.

He said he thinks the senate version of the plan could accomplish as much.

Whitson originally supported the governor’s form of the plan versus the Hawk plan. The Hawk Plan, created by David Hawk (R-Greeneville), called for a quarter of 1 percent of the state general sales tax to be solely dedicated to the state transportation fund. Hawk argued it would create a reliable and sustainable funding source that does not raise taxes. In total, the plan would transfer $291 million per year to the Tennessee Department of Transportation and local governments in order to be used on road construction projects and infrastructure.

“I am concerned anytime you take money out of the general fund to fund a reoccurring project like this,” Whitson said after the meeting. “It could be cut later on. I mean –– this is really a math problem, and people aren’t thinking of it like that. We will not find a funding solution that is sustainable to fix our roads in the long term until we adopt a measure that doesn’t tap general fund revenue to be used as a user fee.”

Williamson County Mayor Rogers Anderson came to watch, saying he wanted to learn more about the senate bill. Former Franklin Mayor and TDOT Director John Schroer also made an appearance with his staff.

The committee will vote to send a road funding resolution forward Tuesday, March 21 at 1:30 p.m.