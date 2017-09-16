Travel blog highlights State’s fall festivals, including local ones

The Oct. 7 Spring Hill Country Ham Festival and the Oct. 28 Pumpkinfest in Franklin were named among “16 amazing Tennessee festivals that will make you fall in love with Autumn” on BLT, The Blog for Lifestyle and Travel.

The blog is part of Vacations Made Easy, an online travel agency.

The Country Ham Festival is held on the grounds of the Tennessee Children’s Home. In addition to the Country Ham in many forms, the festival offers family oriented entertainment, games, and arts and crafts.

Pumpkinfest is one of Downtown Franklin’s largest festivals, offering vendor booths, entertainment, food, and harvest-themed activities.

The blog covers events statewide, including nearby events such as the Sept. 30 Three Falls Festival, a music and camping event in Hampshire (west of Columbia), as well as the Oct. 20 and 21 Tennessee History Festival on the Bicentennial Mall in Nashville.

In addition to the 16 festivals highlighted in Tennessee, the blog has posts on fall festivals in other states as well.