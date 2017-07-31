Traveling abroad? Franklin Post Office will hold passport fair

U.S. POSTAL SERVICE

The Franklin Post Office at 810 Oak Meadow Drive, will host a Passport Fair this Tuesday, offering hours for customer convenience.

No appointments are necessary. Fairs serve customers on a first come, first served basis.

If you’re planning to travel abroad, be aware:

It may take six weeks for first-time passport applicants or for renewals . You can check the Department of State website under “Travel” for updated information on processing time.

. You can check the Department of State website under “Travel” for updated information on processing time. Applicants 15 years old and under must be present with both parents to apply. If only one parent is present, they must provide a notarized DS-3053 from the other parent. Children ages 16 & 17 require only one parent be present.

Check the expiration date on your U.S. passport. Many countries require that your passport has as much as six months’ validity remaining for entry.

Customers have the option of applying for a passport book (good for all international travel) or the passport card (good only for land and sea travel between the U.S. and Canada, Mexico, the Caribbean and Bermuda).

Passport fees

Adults (Age 16 Years and Older) Minors (Under Age 16) Passport Card $30 $15 Passport Book $110 $80 Passport Card and Book $140 $95

These fees must be paid with a personal check or money order. In addition to the costs listed above, there is a $25 processing/acceptance fee and a $15 fee for photos, which can be paid for by cash, personal check, debit and credit cards, or money order. Passport photo services are available at both fairs.

Travelers are encouraged to apply for a passport several months before they are scheduled to travel overseas. Again, the average time for passport applications and renewals is six weeks. However, for an additional fee, the State Department will expedite the application and process it within three weeks.

To apply for a passport, travelers need to complete Passport Application Form DS-11 (unsigned) and provide one of the following: a U.S. birth certificate from the Department of Vital Statistics (not a certificate of birth) or naturalization papers. Applicants must also show either a valid driver’s license, a previous or current U.S. passport book or card, Certificate of Naturalization, Certificate of Citizenship, military I.D. or a federal, state or municipal government employee I.D. card. Applicants 15 & under must be present with both parents unless consent is given; ages 16 & 17 require only one parent be present.

For more information about passport application requirements and to download forms, visit the State Department’s travel website at www.travel.state.gov.