Tree Board wraps up annual work on Brentwood Library and Deerwood arboreta

Fall is officially — if not meteorologically — here. Brentwood’s park system offers plenty of places to stroll as the leaves change, but two locations in particular have more to offer for the tree lover.

The Brentwood Library Arboretum and the Deerwood Arboretum offer dozens of tree varities with the added benefit of identifying tags on them giving the common name and scientific name of the tree. The observant visitor can leave the arboreta with the ability to spot a Liriodendron tulipifera (tulip poplar) or a Quercus palustris (pin oak) when he comes across one again.

It takes some work, though, to make this identification possible. The tags do not grow on the trees naturally. The trees greet visitors with their full names only through the efforts of dedicated Tree Board members and city staff.

Each year, members of the Tree Board take a walk around the city’s two arboreta, checking to make sure the ID tags on all the trees are legible and in good shape. In August, the board checked the trees at Deerwood and last week checked the trees at the Brentwood Library.

“You should be able to take a look at all the beautiful fall foliage as it’s coming forward and identify all the trees as you walk through” either one of the arboreta, City Commissioner and Tree Board member Betsy Crossley said at Monday night’s City Commission meeting.

Crossley was among those checking the tags over the past couple of months. Gradually, older, metal tags are being replaced with new plastic ones, which respond better to temperature fluctuations.

There has been a change as well in the way that the tags are affixed to the trees.

“Recently we found out that some of the ways the trees were tagged weren’t that healthy for the tree,” Crossley said.

As a result, the city has begun to use a different method.

“It’s a combination of screws and springs with washers,” Crossley said. “The washer protects the tree. And you have a little bit of entry to the tree via the screw, but the springs push out on the tag so it’s away from the tree and doesn’t interfere with the tree’s growth on the bark.”

Crossley said it took 10 Tree Board members four to six hours of work collectively to check the trees this year and fix what needed to be fixed.

“It’s a good bit of time with everybody working on it to get them done,” she said.

While some people might think an arboretum is just any place with a bunch of trees in it, that is not actually true. There are specific criteria set by the Tennessee Urban Forestry Council that dictate whether or not a place qualifies as an arboretum.

Tree Board member and City of Brentwood Parks & Recreation Department staffer Erin Kiney explained some of those criteria.

Deerwood, she said, was a level two state-certified arboretum, since it holds at least 60 tagged species of trees. The Brentwood Library Arboretum is a level one arboretum because it has over 30 tagged trees.