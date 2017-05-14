Tree-planting cost sharing available from Agriculture Department

TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE

The Tennessee Department of Agriculture Division of Forestry is now accepting urban forestry tree planting project proposals through the Tennessee Agricultural Enhancement Program (TAEP).

“Trees are vitally important to our state,” Commissioner Jai Templeton said. “Providing cost-share funding through TAEP supports tree planting projects. These activities benefit our commercial nursery industry and provide clean air and water, stormwater control and aesthetic values to our communities.”

Local governments, private non-profit organizations and educational institutions are eligible to apply. TAEP offers a 50/50 matching cost-share program for tree planting on public property, rights-of-way, and private non-profit land and covers half the cost of trees and shipping, contracted planting, mulch, tree-watering bags, tree labels and acknowledgement signs.

TAEP funds can also be used for tree planting on private property but only within riparian areas. A riparian area is characterized as a 35-foot zone extending outward from the edge of a river, stream or creek bank. Although riparian tree plantings are allowed on private property, grants are not available to individual land owners.

Proposals must be received in TDA’s Division of Forestry office in Nashville by 4:30 p.m. CDT on Friday, June 23, 2017.

Find more information at http://tennessee.gov/assets/entities/agriculture/attachments/AgForInfopak.pdf.

For assistance on developing a grant project contact: