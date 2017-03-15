Trump latches on to travel ban, bypasses health care discussion

By EMILY R. WEST

President Donald J. Trump’s speech targeted at health care veered off course and landed on his newest travel ban.

Thousands stood outside waiting Municipal Auditorium to see the president. The line circled around James Robertson Parkway back to Church Street. Getting the masses shuffled through security caused a delay in the address. Williamson County’s Lee Greenwood welcome Trump to the stage, where the the crowd waited chanting.

But with all the excitement came harsh criticism from the president regarding judicial decisions placed on his travel ban.

Earlier on Wednesday, U.S. District Court Judge Derrick K. Watson made the decision to temporarily halt his revised travel ban. The travel ban excludes Iraq, but bans immigrants entering the United States from Libya, Sudan, Yemen, Somalia, Syria and Iran.

“This new order was tailored to the dictates of the Ninth Circuit’s –– in my opinion –– flawed ruling,” Trump said. “This was, in the opinion of many, an unprecedented judicial overreach.”

Trump spent the majority of his speech directed at this topic. According to executive order, the updated bans exempts current visa holders and those who had visas during the original ban’s implementation. The new order is supposed to go into affect March 16.

“The best way to keep foreign terrorists — or as some would say, radical Islamic terrorists — the best way to stop them is to keep them from entering our country in the first place,” he said. “You aren’t skeptical people in Tennessee. The ruling make us look weak.”

In the president’s 40-minute speech, he eventually circled back to health care. He claimed that Obamacare was done with, and that his new plan would include four phases. He didn’t specify what those phases would entail. The American Health Care Act came out in its first bill form on March 6, with the Congressional Budget Office reporting back that as many as 24 million could lose health care by 2026.

“The bill that I will ultimately sign will get rid of Obamacare and make health care better for you and your family,” he said.

He noted that he considered the Tennessee insurance market as catastrophic.

“Obamacare –– it’s gone. It’s gone, it’s gone,” he said. “There’s people who have been hurt by the horrible legislation, and people buying a government approved product.”