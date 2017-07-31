TSC 18U Showcase girls repeat as national champion

The Tennessee Soccer Club 18U Showcase team captured its second straight 18-Under Girls National Title in Frisco, Texas, Sunday.

The team, which consists of several players from Williamson County, took down Arsenal Colorado Academy (99) 2-1 for the victory.

Independence alum Julie Garst (Belmont) pushed TSC to a 1-0 lead just over two minutes into the match on an assist from Ravenwood alum Karlie Paschall (Duke).

Paschall found the net less than a minute later for a 2-0 advantage.

Arsenal Colorado Academy cut the lead to 2-1 with a goal by Bailey Nemechek at the 4:03 mark.

Paschall earned the Golden Boot for scoring the most goals (7) in the tournament. Franklin Road Academy alum Sydney Malham (Ohio) registered 10 saves. She earned the tournament’s Golden Gloves award.