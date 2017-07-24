Tuesday is first-ever National Hire a Veteran Day

July 25, 2017 is the inaugural National Hire a Veteran Day in the United States, when employer’s are encouraged to consider the benefits a veteran can bring to the workplace.

Former military leave service qualified in a range of fields from information technology, engineering and cyber security, to sales, marketing, management, finance, healthcare, skilled trades, along with many others.

The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development (TDLWD), along with its workforce partners across the state, offers a variety of services to help connect veterans with employers willing to hire them.

The Department’s local staff at the state’s American Job Centers assist more than 39,000 veterans annually. Additionally, the Department works with employers to match their needs with the unique qualifications a veteran has to offer.

Veterans are provided priority on service on the state’s employment database website, Jobs4TN.gov. They receive access to all new jobs 24-hours before the postings are available to the general public. This also applies to all programs funded by the U.S Department of Labor.

Programs such as skills assessment, resume assistance and coaching on how to conduct a successful interview, to help veterans smoothly transition the civilian workforce, are available.