Tuesday night work session covers Franklin pet event and Columbia Avenue widening

By A.J. DUGGER III

Talk of pets, parking and the widening of Columbia Avenue filled the room at the Board of Mayor and Aldermen work session on Tuesday night at City Hall.

The meeting began with a presentation about the upcoming Pet Friendly Cities event on June 16 and 17, when businesses in Downtown Franklin will open their doors to shoppers and their pets. Representatives from “Better Cities For Pets” provided a pet toolkit for the businesses with pets which includes a dog leash, collar and a small, disposable doggie bag.

Members also discussed event parking during the presentation. It was decided that there will be no street closures. The parking spaces in front of Mellow Mushroom will be closed, with the exception of the handicap spaces.

The event will last from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. and will begin with a presentation by Mayor Ken Moore, followed by a ribbon cutting.

The Board of Mayor and Aldermen went over the items in the agenda, which included considerations for event permits for St. Paul’s BBQ restaurant in Downtown Franklin, and a consideration for a Liquor License Renewal for the Bottle Shop at McEwen.

The biggest discussion of the night was about the widening of Columbia Avenue from Mack Hatcher Parkway to Downs Boulevard. This will accommodate traffic issues and improve mobility to and from Downtown Franklin.

“I think the devil’s in the details on the five-lane plan,” Dana McLendon, Ward 2 Alderman said.

He continued, “This is a classic example of conflict between the greater good and the people that are impacted. If we were simply driven by the greater good, the choice would be really obvious. But we understand that there are people out there trying to run businesses and make a living. In this case, there’s a tension between the two and that’s what we have to work through.”