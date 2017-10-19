Turberfield again named tops in the state for client satisfaction

Franklin-based Real Estate Agent Jennifer Turberfield has been recognized by The American Institute of Real Estate Agents as one of their Two Years 10 Best Real Estate Agents for Client Satisfaction.

The Institute is a third-party rating organization that publishes an annual

list of the Top 10 Real Estate Agents in each state. Agents who are selected to the “10 Best” list must pass AIOREP’s rigorous selection process, which is based on client and/or peer nominations, thorough research, and AIOREP’s independent evaluation.

AIOREP’s annual list was created to be used as a resource for clients during the process of selecting an agent to represent them.

One of the most significant aspects of the selection process involves agents’ relationships and reputation among his or her clients. As clients should be a agent’s top priority, AIOREP places the utmost emphasis on selecting agents who have achieved significant success in the field of Real Estate without sacrificing

the service and support they provide. Selection criteria therefore focus on agents who demonstrate the highest standards of Client Satisfaction.

Turberfield is with Benchmark Realty. You can contact Jennifer Turberfield directly at 615-594-5564.