Cal Turner Jr.’s Green Pastures Farm to stop boarding horses

By LANDON WOODROOF

Say goodbye to the horses.

For years, travelers along Franklin and Concord Road in Brentwood have gazed at the pastoral beauty of Cal Turner Jr.’s farm, known as Green Pastures.

Many have been beguiled by its lush, expansive fields and its simple, bucolic charm.

While there is no sign that those fields are going anywhere, Turner recently let it be known that some of the farm’s four-legged residents are going to have to find new homes.

“Mrs. Turner and I have made an important, but sad personal decision,” Turner wrote in a letter to clients of Green Pastures’s boarding facilities that was provided to the Brentwood Home Page by a reader. “We are terminating the boarding of horses on Green Pastures Farm as of November 30, 2017.”

Turner’s decision was discussed at Monday night’s Brentwood’s Board of Commissioners meeting. City Manager Kirk Bednar said that the city received notification of Turner’s plans this past Friday.

“We were notified simply out of courtesy and just knowing that any talk about that property generates rumors in this community,” Bednar said.

Indeed, Turner’s farm is a perennial topic of discussion in Brentwood, especially among those concerned with issues of green space preservation. A questionnaire from the group Citizens for Brentwood Green Space sent to candidates in Brentwood’s upcoming municipal election contained seven questions. Two of those questions were about Green Pastures.

Bednar wanted to make clear that, to his understanding, the decision to stop boarding horses at Green Pastures was not a sign of any larger development plans.

“It’s strictly I think a business decision of his relative to the cost of doing that, the liability of doing that and everything else,” Bednar said.

Mayor Regina Smithson echoed Bednar’s message, saying that she had heard nothing to suggest that Turner’s decision had anything to do with developing the land.

“As far as I know there is nothing that has been talked about” to that effect, she said.

Smithson added, though, that the Turner property is zoned residential, and ultimately the decision of what to do with the land was up to Turner and his family.

“It’s privately owned,” she said. “The Turner family owns that and they can do what they want to under the current zoning obviously.”

Turner’s letter mentions nothing about what he plans to do with the site, only that the decision to stop boarding horses is one that he did not arrive at lightly.

“We have enjoyed sharing our farm with you,” he wrote. “This decision is not made casually, and it has been weighing on our hearts for a long time.”