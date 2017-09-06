Residents raise concerns about possible fire station site in Tuscany Hills

By LANDON WOODROOF

A plan for the City of Brentwood to accept land from developers for use as a future fire station met some resistance at Tuesday night’s Planning Commission meeting.

A number of residents of the Tuscany Hills subdivision, where the three acres in question sit, expressed concerns about the process by which this plan was devised, as well as about the possible effects of a fire station in their neighborhood.

The Planning Commission decided to defer its consideration of the ordinance related to the land after hearing from these residents.

The meeting began with a discussion of the proposed fire station by city staff.

“City staff and the developer of Tuscany Hills have been discussing the possibility of dedicating land for a new fire station for several months,” Planning & Codes Department Director Jeff Dobson said.

As he explained, the fire station envisioned for the site next to the intersection of Ragsdale Road and Split Log Road would be a two-story, 10,400 square foot building that would house one fire apparatus and have two bays. One of those bays could possibly be used to house a Williamson County EMS ambulance. Although the building has not yet been designed, the thought is that the fire station would have a residential feel so as to better fit in with the surrounding area.

Fire & Rescue Chief Brian Goss said the station would be similar in many ways with existing stations on Sunset Road and Wilson Pike.

“It responds to a 100 percent residential area, so the draw on resources isn’t as great as it would be in a commercial area,” he said.

Goss said the fire station would help cut down on increasing response times in this growing part of the city.

“We can cut response times down to that area by 50 percent with this facility,” he said.

He predicts about three to four responses a day at the new fire station five years from now.

Asked about possible noise from the station, Goss said that firefighters use common sense as to when or when not to use their sirens.

“If the traffic is extremely light, especially after dark, after 10 or 11 o’clock at night, when people in the residential area are sleeping, they do not activate their sirens,” he said. “It’s not like the movies. We activate the sirens to move traffic out of the way. If there is no traffic, obviously we’re not going to do that.”

City Manager Kirk Bednar stressed that a new fire station was not imminent, but would take a number of years to be built. The city is just interested in acquiring the site due to rapidly rising land costs and dwindling land availability in the vicinity.

“Not that we have an immediate need, but we know there’s a long-term need out there, and we’re just trying to secure the land right now,” he said.

The problem for some Tuscany Hills residents has not so much to do with the possible noise from a new fire station, but with their lack of a role in creating this plan.

“Just the whole process is very concerning that none of us were ever involved or asked or shown a plan” and told “here’s whats going to happen,” Bob Chipkevich said.

He said residents had only found about this fire station recently from news reports.

“We found out three days ago that this was happening,” he said. “We haven’t seen any of the plans of what it would look like or what it would do to the neighborhood.”

Tuscany Hills resident Patrick Baker agreed.

“Everybody’s a little on edge and feeling blindsided,” he said about the plan.

The cul-de-sac nearest to the proposed fire station site has not yet been developed, but Baker worried what future residents of that area might think about having a fire station so close.

He also mentioned the fact that putting a fire station at this location would eliminate a planned second entrance to the neighborhood.

“There are some concerns about traffic flow once the neighborhood is completely built out with just one road in and one road out,” Baker said.

Resident Michelle Jaeger was troubled by the effect the fire station would have on open space in the neighborhood. The site that developers Trace Construction, Inc. and Lindsay Butler have agreed to give to the city sits on designated open space.

After the residents spoke, Planning Commissioner Sandi Wells asked if it would be possible to defer the ordinance relating to the acceptance of the land for a month in order to give residents the opportunity to meet with the developers.

Wes Harris of Ragan-Smith said that would not be a problem.

“We can certainly agree to defer and have some communications with the HOA and the neighbors,” he said.

Bednar said he did not anticipate that City Commissioners would have a problem agreeing to such a delay. This would mean moving the ordinance off of Monday night’s agenda, where it was expected to be considered for a second and final reading. The City Commission had voted to move the ordinance forward at its Aug. 28 meeting.

He also acknowledged it would have been better for the city to try to get in contact with Tuscany Hills residents beforehand.

“We’ll take responsibility for the lack of communication,” he said. “We should have made sure that between one of us there was some coordination with the HOA.”

Bednar said he would raise the issue of the deferral and a meeting involving city staff, the developers and the Tuscany Hills HOA at the City Commission’s Thursday morning informational session.

Planning Commissioner Ken Travis is also on the City Commission. He took some time to let the residents know more about the thought that went into identifying this site for a fire station.

“What we’re just afraid of — I’m just sharing with you guys because I know the frustration — we’re afraid it may not be the best piece of property, but we’re trying to get something,” he said. “Because if a house starts burning down in that area, they don’t care about noise at that point, they want that taken care of.”

A second agenda item including various revisions to the preliminary plan at Tuscany Hills was also deferred.