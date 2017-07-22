Tutoring, book programs, help kids stay on grade level

UNITED WAY OF WILLIAMSON COUNTY

Raise Your Hand Beyond, a new summer extension from United Way of Williamson County’s Raise Your Hand tutoring program, is working to fight summer reading loss.

Research shows that children, especially those from low-income families, can lose up to three months of reading progress over the summer months and this loss has a cumulative, long-term effect.

To combat this, Raise Your Hand Beyond is funding programs that target students with the greatest risk of experiencing summer reading loss and limited access to literacy resources. Raise Your Hand Beyond awards grants up to

$2,500 for program instruction, transportation and/or academic material.

This summer, Raise Your Hand Beyond provided a variety of new, age-appropriate books to Williamson County Schools’ School Aged Child Care (SACC) summer sites at Bethesda, College Grove, Grassland, Nolensville, Pearre Creek, Scales and Mills Creek Elementary Schools. In total, 472 books were distributed

among the sites.

“This is our fourth book giveaway to students in Williamson County, and the events have been extremely successful,” said Sonya Johnson, coordinator for Raise Your Hand and Raise Your Hand Beyond. “When students have access to a variety of books and can choose those they enjoy, students are more likely to

continue reading during summer break, solidifying many of the skills they learned during the school year.”

During the school year, Raise Your Hand – a United Way of Williamson County education initiative – offers free tutoring to students performing below the grade-level standard in second through fourth grades.

For more information about Raise Your Hand and Raise Your Hand Beyond or to learn about become a volunteer tutor, call Sonya Johnson at (615) 771-2312 or email sjohnson@uwwc.org.