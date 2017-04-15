TV’s Harry Chapman shares insider news with Lions

Harry Chapman, longtime local television personality, regaled members of the Franklin Lions Club at their last meeting with the inside scoop on local celebrities.

Chapman has a long history in Nashville. He grew up in Georgia, and attended the University of Georgia, earning a degree in journalism in 1967.

Right out of college he was hired by WSB and WSB-FM in Atlanta. In 1971, he was hired by WTVF (Channel 5) in Nashville. He produced documentaries and covered the Country Music industry. In 1974 on WTVF he teamed up with Oprah Winfrey to be Nashville’s first male-female anchor team.

After that he was the co-host for the “Talk of the Town”, the longest running locally produced talk show in the nation. He retired from full time anchor positions in 2006, but still hosts “Words and Music” on NewsChannel 5+ where he conducts personal interviews with songwriters in Music City.

Chapman currently is on staff at Belmont University as Director of Development and Major Gifts.

At the Franklin meeting, members were entertained by story after story of celebrity insider news, celebrity run-ins, and funny stories.

The Franklin Lions Club, the oldest civic club in Franklin, has more than 50 active members and meets every Tuesday at noon at Connors Restaurant at the CoolSprings Galleria mall.

For more information or to get involved with the Franklin Lions Club, please contact Ron Tapscott at 615-591- 0568 for information.