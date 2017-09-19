Two Brentwood students graduate from Physician Assistant Program

The Class of 2017 of the Physician Assistant Program at Lincoln Memorial University-DCOM celebrated its commencement on August 5, 2017, in the Tex Turner Arena on the LMU main campus in Harrogate, Tennessee.

Shannon McGee and William Overmyer of Brentwood both graduated. And both students received their undergraduate degrees from The University of Tennessee, Knoxville.

Lincoln Memorial University is a values-based learning community dedicated to providing educational experiences in the liberal arts and professional studies. The main campus is located in Harrogate, Tenn. For more information about the undergraduate and graduate programs available at LMU, contact the Office of Admissions at 423.869.6280 or e-mail at admissions@LMUnet.edu.