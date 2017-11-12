Two casts perform "A Taffeta Christmas" at Towne Centre Theatre

The Towne Centre Players in cooperation with The Brentwood Arts Society will present A Taffeta Christmas beginning Dec. 1 with performances by both teen and adult casts.

In all, ten performances are planned through Dec. 17 at the Towne Centre Theatre in Brentwood, with four by the teen cast.

The theatre described the plot of the show:

It’s Christmas time in Muncie, Indiana, and the Dumont Television Network is featuring the bright-eyed and delightful 1950s group “The Taffetas” on its weekly show Hometown Hoedown. The talented singers transport the audience on a nostalgic trip to the ‘50s as they share their favorite Christmas songs and holiday memories. Songs include holiday classics like “Santa Baby” and “White Christmas,” as well as popular music from the ‘50s like “Sugartime” and “Sincerely.” A Taffeta Christmas exemplifies the way the hometown Christmas used to be. The cast includes Caitlin Miles, Elizabeth Ayton, Brittanie Graham and Blandina Vergara-Cruz. Select performances will feature an all-teen cast including Lauren Case, Kendall Rogers, Isabella D’Aprile and River Johnston.

A Taffeta Christmas is written by Rick Lewis, who also did vocal arrangements. The Director and Music Director is Leslie Berra and the choreographer is Nancy Alterman. Stage manager is Robyn Saunders and producer is April Presley.

There will be special pre-show festivities starting a half-hour before each show, which will include caroling in the gallery room, hot apple cider for sale and complimentary wine.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.townecentretheatre.tix..com or by calling (615) 221-1174. Showtimes are 8 p.m. for evening performances and 2:30 p.m. for Sunday. Doors open 30 minutes prior to curtain. Tickets are $16 for students, $18 for military and seniors 60 and over, and $20 for adults. Purchase a specially priced Thursday 4-pack of tickets online and get four tickets for $60; available online only. Group rates are also available.

Towne Centre Theatre is located at 136 Frierson Street in Brentwood.

Adult Performance dates are:

Friday, December 1, 8 PM

Saturday, December 2, 8 PM

Sunday December 3, 2:30 PM

Thursday, December 7, 8 PM

Friday, December 8, 8 PM

Saturday, December 9,8 PM

Sunday, December 10, 2:30 PM

Thursday, December 14, 8 PM

Friday, December 15, 8 PM

Saturday, December 16, 8 PM

Teen Performance dates are:

Saturday December 2, 2:30 PM

Saturday December 9, 2:30 PM

Saturday December 16, 2:30 PM

Sunday December 17, 2:30 PM