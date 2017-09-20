Two Franklin residents win free passes to this weekend’s Pilgrimage Festival

When Lainie Stubblefield found out the city of Franklin was having a social media contest to give away two tickets to Pilgrimage Festival, she felt like she had to enter.

Why? Stubblefield named her 23-year-old cat Vedder after her longtime favorite band’s lead singer, Eddie Vedder of Pearl Jam, who will perform this weekend at the festival.

“When I got her I never dreamed I would have her for 23 years or that Eddie Vedder would be coming to Franklin,” Stubblefield laughed.

Stubblefield, who is from Brentwood, got Vedder in 1994 while going to massage school in Atlanta.

Stubblefield has a birthday tradition for Vedder, who turned 23 on Sunday: Stubblefield dubs vocals over a video of Vedder, to make it look like the feline is talking.

This year, the cat said “Hey, Eddie Vedder! Why don’t you come by and celebrate with us in a couple of weeks while you’re in town?”

The video wasn’t submitted for the contest, but Stubblefield did include a selfie of her and Vedder, wearing a t-shirt that reads “It doesn’t get Eddie Vedder than this.”

She will bring her college friend who lived with her when she first got Vedder.

The other winner was Julie Jones Brown, who requested tickets for herself and her friend who lives in Florida and had just weathered Hurricane Irma.

In her submission, Brown wrote: “Great friends that live 800 miles apart. I’m in TN and she’s in FL and just survived Irma. WE would love to attend The Pilgrimage festival!”

The 2017 Pilgrimage Festival will run Sept. 23 and 24 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. both days.

