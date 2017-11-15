Two new firefighters sworn in this week

Photo: New Brentwood firefighter Jason Baird with his wife, Lauren, and their 4-year-old son, Evan. Photo courtesy of the City of Brentwood.

By LANDON WOODROOF

The City of Brentwood welcomed two new firefighters to town at Monday night’s City Commission meeting. Tony Marmol and Jason Baird both joined the Brentwood Fire & Rescue Department in late August and immediately entered the Tennessee Fire Service and Codes Enforcement Academy in Bell Buckle.

Fire & Rescue Chief introduced both firefighters before they were sworn in.

Marmol graduated in the 90th percentile of his recruit class at the academy. He worked as a paramedic with Williamson County EMS for almost a year prior to becoming a part of Brentwood Fire & Rescue.

He is currently enrolled at Columbia State Community College and hopes to get his degree in the coming year, Fire & Rescue Chief Brian Goss said.

Marmol grew up in Chicago and presently lives in Chapel Hill with his wife Mallory and a 2-year-old son, Cameron.

Baird worked as a school teacher in Rutherford County for eight years before he joined Brentwood Fire & Rescue.

Originally from Alabama, Baird moved to Murfreesboro to attend Middle Tennessee State University, where he majored in Interdisciplinary Studies.

Baird graduated as the valedictorian of his recruit class at the fire academy. He was also elected class spokesman, Goss said.

He lives in Murfreesboro with his wife, Lauren, and 4-year-old son, Evan.

City Commissioner Ken Travis gave the firefighters a warm reception.

“Congratulations to our two firefighters,” he said. “Great young men.”