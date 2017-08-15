Brentwood welcomes two new firefighters to town

Photo: From left, Brentwood Fire & Rescue Chief Brian Goss and new department members Caleb Lovett and Justin Dudas

By LANDON WOODROOF

Two new firefighters were sworn into the Brentwood Fire & Rescue Department at Monday night’s City Commission meeting.

Chief Brian Goss introduced both Caleb Lovett and Justin Dudas before Mayor Jill Burgin administered their oaths of office.

Goss said that the firefighters were two of nine new officers to join the department over the previous 12 months. That is the most in a given year since the opening of Fire Station 4 in 2002, Goss said.

Lovett is originally from Georgia, but has lived in Tennessee for the past 11 years, most recently in Centerville. He has worked for the fire department in Burns and volunteered for the Fairview Fire Department and the Hickman County Rescue Squad. Just before joining Brentwood Fire & Rescue, he worked on an ambulance with Dickson County EMS.

“He comes to us fully certified with both fire and EMS, which we like, and he’ll be able to assume his position as firefighter after a one week orientation program,” Goss said.

Lovett and his wife, Lauren, are expecting their first child.

Dudas’s journey to the Brentwood Fire & Rescue Department traveled a circuitous and, at times, well-manicured path.

Born in Buffalo, N.Y., Dudas moved around a lot as a child due to his being the son of a service member.

He ended up at Florida Gulf Coast University for college, where he earned a degree in Professional Golf Management. That led to eight years working in the golf industry in Naples, Fla.

“Ultimately, he felt the call of public service and pursued a career as a firefighter,” Goss said.

He started in fire service in 2015 in Florida and is fully certified. Dudas and his wife, Emily, recently relocated to Tennessee to be closer to her family.

City Commissioners had warm words to say about the firefighters and Brentwood Fire & Rescue.

“I’d like to congratulate and thank Chief Goss for two excellent firefighters,” Commissioner Ken Travis said. “Wow, when they come to you trained up and ready to go that’s really something special … That’s what makes Brentwood special, when you have those kind of people who want to be on your team, that really says a lot about the team.”