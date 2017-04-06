Two new model homes will open Apr. 22 at Westhaven

Southland Title & Escrow Co. Inc., in partnership with Westhaven Realty, will host the grand opening of new model homes in the Westhaven community 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 22, and from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. Sunday, April 23.

Guests will have the chance for a first look at two new model homes, each on Championship Boulevard, which will be showcased by Southern Land Homebuilding and Ford Custom Classic Homes respectively.

Southern Land Homebuilding features the model home at 2002 Championship Boulevard, and exhibits the unique design and construction elements that have become a staple in the Westhaven community. Southern Land’s vision has always been “to ensure a high quality of life and inspire and sense of home,” and this stunning home doesn’t miss the mark.

Ford Custom Classic Homes features the model at 1962 Championship Boulevard. Ford homes have distinctive architecture and design, which embodies the lifestyle of the Westhaven community.

For more information and directions to the model home grand opening, visit www.westhaventn.com/events or call 615-599- 1764.