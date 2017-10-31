Brentwood Police Department welcomes two newly sworn police officers

Photo: Officer Seth Young being sworn in at Thursday’s City Commission meeting. Brentwood Police Department Chief Jeff Hughes is beside him.

By LANDON WOODROOF

The City of Brentwood welcomed two new police officers to the Brentwood Police Department at the recent City Commission meeting.

Officers Brion DeLap and Seth Young both joined the department on June 12 and graduated from the Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy on Sept. 29. Both are currently undergoing field training.

DeLap is a Nashville native who was raised in Crieve Hall and graduated from David Lipscomb High School in 2013. He went on to play baseball at Tennessee Wesleyan College before he graduated from the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga in 2017 with a degree in business management.

He and his fiance, Fallon, are getting married on Nov. 5.

Young grew up in Franklin, Ohio, where he graduated from high school in 2012. He earned a degree in business administration from Shawnee State University in Portsmouth, Ohio, in 2016.

During college, he was a three-time Academic All-Conference basketball player and also the team captain. He won the Mid-South Conference Champions of Character Award in his senior year.

Young and his wife, Ashley, were married on Oct. 7 and live in Murfreesboro.

Young was recently chosen to receive the Tennessee Sheriffs’ Association’s Most Outstanding Officer Award out of his class of 89 Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy graduates.