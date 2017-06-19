Two percent raise for WCS employees to begin next year

By A.J. DUGGER III

In a unanimous 12-0 vote, the Williamson County school board approved funding a two percent raise for Williamson County School employees on Monday night.

After an extended discussion during their work session last Thursday, the school board finally came to the decision.

“We’re going to use the fund balance to fund the two percent raise after the end of the year,” said Williamson County School Chief Financial Officer Leslie Holman.

The fund balance is $337,675, 334.

The two percent raise is not only good news for employees, it is also a smart financial move.

“After the end of the year, we’ll use that fund balance to fund the raise instead of using current property tax money,” said Holman. “ Using the fund balance was the best option.”