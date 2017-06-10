Two tennis camps for grades 2 to 12 offered at Nolensville High

Williamson County Parks and Recreation is offering tennis camps for grades 2-5 and grades 6-12 in June at the Nolensville High School outdoor tennis courts.

The camp for grades 2-5 will be from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. June 26 and 28. The fee is $36 per student, and beginners are welcome. Registration for this camp is open at www.wcparksandrec.com, activity #9649.

The tennis camp for students in grades 6-12 will be from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. June 27 and 29. Registration ($36) is now open at www.wcparksandrec.com, activity #9650.