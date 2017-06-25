U.S. population is aging, but Tennessee skews older still

UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE

Since the 2010 Census, Tennessee’s population has continued to age and 2016 was no exception, according to the data released today by the U.S. Census Bureau and disseminated by the Tennessee State Data Center.

Tennessee’s 2016 median age was 38.7 years, slightly older than the national median age of 37.9.

Middle Tennessee counties also were older than the national median, except Davidson County, where the median age was 34.3. Maury County is next-youngest, with a median age of 38.8. Williamson County’s median age is 39.1, and Sumner County’s is 39.6. While the 65 to 69 age range had the highest growth rates in Tennessee, the age range with the largest number of people in 2016 was 25 to 29 years old.

The data release includes national, state and county population estimates for 2016 by age, sex, race and Hispanic origin.