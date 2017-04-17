UBREAKIFIX ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Brentwood High School

Brentwood High School

Mary Kate Randolph

Senior / Cheer

Senior Mary Kate Randolph, daughter of Flo and Brian Randolph, is a member of the Brentwood High School Cheerleading team.

Randolph started cheering when she was 4-years old for the Brentwood Blaze supporting her brother who played football with the organization. She is now an all-state cheerleader and national qualifier. She cheers for the football and basketball teams as well as on the competition team. Finding what she really loves about cheer is difficult as there is so much about it she loves, but she especially enjoys the way it brings the school together.

Cheerleading Coach Amanda Bicsak said, “Mary Kate truly loves cheering for BHS. As a senior, she sets a great example for younger teammates as she is an outstanding and enthusiastic sideline cheerleader and dedicated to the success of the team. In addition, she works hard to improve; and as a result, she has continued to acquire and perfect new skills each year she has cheered.”

Randolph is inspired to train by “being the best I can be not only for myself but also for my team.”

Going to the National Competition in February in Orlando, Florida also provides a lot of motivation to train and work hard. Cheering has taught her to keeping pushing through even the toughest moments and how to work as a team. It takes skill and working on those skills together to really bring the team to a winning spot.

Randolph is a member of the Brentwood High School Chorus, Young Life, the Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA), Best Buddies, CRASH (a Bible study club), and the Brentwood Girls Cotillion. She attends Brentwood Baptist Church.

Randolph looks to her Mom as a role model because “she works so hard at everything she does and does every task with a smile.”

Randolph is looking forward to attending the University of Tennessee at Knoxville and majoring in human resources.