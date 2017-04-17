UBREAKIFIX ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Brentwood High School

Graham Brothers

Senior / Wrestling

Senior Graham Brothers, son of Amy and Don Brothers, is a member of the Brentwood High School Varsity Wrestling team.

For Brothers, wrestling is a family tradition in which he followed his Dad and older brother. He began wrestling in the 8th grade. He now wrestles in the 132 pound weight class and is captain of the wresting team.

Brothers is inspired to train and compete by the competition, those he wrestles against, and the simple desire to win. He loves the physical and mental challenges of wrestling and sharing experiences with his team. During his sophomore year, he helped bring the team to 3rd in the State AAA division tournament and during his junior year, he helped bring the team in at 6th place.

Brothers has learned a lot from wrestling. He’s learned how to be tough and how to deny personal wants for the needs and good of the team as whole.

At school, in addition to wrestling, he is a member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA). He spends most of his time outside of school training, but does find time to attend Christ Presbyterian Church.

Brothers looks to Jacob from the Bible as a role model and for inspiration in all things. Jacob “wrestled with God all night” and, in the dawn, when he had been brought through the fight, he was declared a “true man of God”. Jacob is considered the patriarch of the Israelites.

Brothers would love to continue wrestling in college. He is currently waiting for a response from the U.S. Naval Academy. He is interested in studying aerospace engineering.