UBREAKIFIX ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Ravenwood High School

Seth Erickson

Senior / Basketball

Senior Seth Erickson, son of Shelly and Rick Erickson, has been a member of the Ravenwood High School Boys Varsity Basketball team.

Erickson’s entire family is involved in multiple sports and his brother, Zach, inspired him to play basketball when he was younger. He started playing when he was 6 years old. This season, Erickson was a point guard on the Ravenwood team. Erickson’s most memorable game happened in the semi-finals of the King of the Smokies Tournament in which he scored 4 three-pointers and totaled 20 points.

Basketball coach Patrick Whitlock said: “Seth has stepped up into an enhanced role this season. He has been a real asset in terms of leadership and production on the floor.”

Erickson in inspired to train and compete by the desire “to be the best I can be in order to help my team win.” He loves the fast pace of the game and how it builds good relationships. The smaller size of a basketball team allows for closer relationships and a bond between teammates that other sports encourage, but not to the same extent. Basketball, he says, has taught him how to work with others, how to be a leader, how to face adversity, and how to deal with problems on and, more importantly, off the court.

In addition to basketball, Erickson has been a cornerback for the Ravenwood High School Varsity Football team.

He looks up to his older brother, Zach, as a role model. Zach encourages him in all things and has taught him a lot about life on the court, but even more about life off the court.

Erickson is still looking at his options for the future and is currently considering studying business.